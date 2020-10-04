Shares:

The Balearic health ministry's Sunday coronavirus report indicates 103 new positive cases from 1,493 tests. This pushes the positive test rate back above five per cent to 6.9%.

There are two fewer patients on hospital wards in Majorca - a total of 174. In Ibiza there are 36, one fewer, while in Minorca the number is still three. In intensive care, the figure for Majorca has come down by two to 45. There is one ICU patient in Ibiza.

Nine more people have left hospital and 165 who were being monitored at home by primary care have recovered.

There have been two more deaths of care home residents.