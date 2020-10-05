Weather
Met agency says September was "warm"
September in the Balearics, according to Aemet, was "warm", while rainfall was "normal".
The average temperature was 22.6C, which was 0.3 degrees higher than usual. There were nineteen "tropical" nights in Majorca when the temperature didn't dip below 20C. The warmth was despite some cooler days at the start and end of the month.
While rainfall was generally normal, the met agency reports that Majorca was "wet" by comparison with Minorca and Ibiza. This was largely as a consequence of the "gota fría" between the seventh and eleventh, when there was rainfall of 120 litres per square metre in Calvia (75 litres in the space of an hour), 95 litres in Sant Elm and 92 litres in Llucmajor.
Storm Odette, which affected the islands on the twenty-fifth, produced gusts of up to 135 kilometres per hour that were registered at the Alfabia weather station in the Tramuntana, a record wind speed for the weather station. In Mahon's port, the Aemet buoy registered waves up to 4.5 metres; these were also a record.
