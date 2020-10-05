Stabbing in La Soledat, Palma. 03-10-2020 Ultima Hora

Two men have been arrested in connection with a multiple stabbing in Palma on Saturday.

A 24-year-old Moroccan man and 28-year-old from the Dominican Republic allegedly attacked each other with knives in La Soledat after an argument over a drug deal.

When Officers arrived at the scene they found the Moroccan man lying on the ground covered in blood with deep cuts to his head, neck and arms.

The Officers located the suspect, who was also covered in blood and both were charged with a crime of injury.