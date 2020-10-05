Hospital cases are currently controlled in Majorca. 05-10-2020 Pere Bota

On Monday, the Balearic health ministry reported 59 new cases of coronavirus in the Balearics, which increased the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 14,588.

All these cases are in Majorca, and they were the result of 894 tests, which gives a positive test rate of 6.6%, therefore above the World Health Organization target of five per cent. The Monday figures, both the number of new cases and the number of tests, are always lower than those for other days of the week.

The ministry has also confirmed the deaths of four people over the weekend.

Nineteen patients have left hospital and a further 253 who were being attended at home by primary care have recovered. In total, the health service is attending to 3,394 people in the Balearics - hospital patients (including those in ICU), people who are active cases but are at home, others who are receiving post-recovery monitoring. Primary care is currently attending to 2,478 people in Majorca, 622 in Ibiza, 18 in Minorca and 16 in Formentera. The most recent figure for all recoveries is 11,429.

In the hospitals, there are 171 patients on wards in Majorca, three fewer than on Sunday. There are 36 patients in Ibiza and three in Minorca, the same figures as Sunday. In intensive care units, the number of patients in Majorca has risen by two to 47. In Ibiza there is just one patient in ICU.