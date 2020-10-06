Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is warm and sunny today with a moderate southerly wind and high of 24 dropping to 10 overnight.
It’s 24 degrees and sunny in Andratx with gusts of up to 20 kilometres an hour and a low of 15.
Santanyi is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a strong southerly breeze and the daytime temperature of 25 degrees will drop to 13 after dark.
It’s 26 and overcast in Alcudia with sunny intervals, strong winds and a low of 15.
Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam a little further south in Playa de Muro.
Soller is lovely and a little warmer than yesterday too with a light wind, a high of 25 degrees and a low of 14.
