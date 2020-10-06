Class sizes have been reduced significantly. 05-10-2020

Between September 28 and October 4, 81 pupils and four teachers in the Balearics tested positive for coronavirus. This meant that 159 pupils and thirteen teachers from 31 school groups needed to isolate.

The government spokesperson, Pilar Costa, reports on the situation with Covid in schools every seven days as part of the post-cabinet meeting press briefing. She said on Monday that 49 groups are in quarantine, 0.7% of the total, at 31 schools.

There was a 34% decrease in the number of pupils who tested positive last week. Fifty-six were in Majorca, and there were twenty in Ibiza, three in Formentera and two in Minorca. The total numbers of pupils who are quarantining are: 113 in Majorca, forty in Ibiza, four in Formentera and two in Minorca.

Of the four teachers who tested positive last week, there were two in Majorca and two in Ibiza. Nine teachers in all are isolating in Majorca and four in Ibiza. Nineteen of the 31 schools with the 49 quarantine groups are in Majorca, nine are in Ibiza, two are in Minorca and one is in Formentera.

Since the start of the school year on September 10, the total numbers of students up to the age of 18 who have tested positive are 479 in Majorca, ninety in Ibiza, five in Minorca and three in Formentera.

Costa explained that no one under the age of 18 is currently in hospital because of Covid. She added that more than 80% of contact traces resulted in negative tests. The data, she suggested, show that the incidence of coronavirus in schools is low and that the situation is under control, "with practically no transmission".