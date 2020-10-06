Entertainment
Blockbuster delay is bad new for cinemas
The release of the new ‘The Batman’ movie starring Robert Pattinson has been delayed until March 4, 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Warner Bros. has already announced several changes to its film release schedule.
Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' has been pushed back from December 18 2020 until October 1, 2021.
The premiere of the fourth instalment of 'Matrix' has been brought forward and will open in theatres on December 22, 2021.
Other modifications include the adaptation of the DC Comics stories.
‘Flash’ by Argentine Director Andy Muschietti, will be released on November 4, 2022, five months later than scheduled and ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ is delayed from November 4, 2022 until June 2, 2023.
So far, there’s no confirmed release date for ’Black Adam’ by Spanish Director Jaume Collet-Serra, starring Dwayne Johnson or ‘Minecraft’ which is an adaptation of the popular video game.
No New Movies
The film premiere calendar for 2020 is almost completely empty with just Pixar’s ‘Soul’ scheduled for release in November and 'Wonder Woman 1984' which has already been postponed three times scheduled to open in December.
Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster ‘Tenet’ grossed just $45.1 million and some studios appear to have taken that as a warning and delayed film releases in the hope that by then the coronavirus pandemic will be under control.
Hundreds of cinemas are already teetering on the edge of bankruptcy and for them the constant rescheduling of blockbusters is a massive problem. Most are surviving by screening "indie" films and the classics, but they desperately need Hollywood blockbusters to attract mass audiences.
