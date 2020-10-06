Solidarity Calendar. 06-10-2020 Mallorca Sense Fam

Health Emergency Technicians have created a Solidarity Calendar with Mallorca sense Fam and all of the participants are naked.

The images show the health technicians in situations that they experience on a daily basis, using defibrillators, EPI equipment, oxygen cylinders, stretchers, immobilisation and mobilisation material.

Shoot & edit

The photographs were taken by professional cameraman, José Gomis, who also edited the calendar and says there’s a reason why everyone’s naked.

"Capturing them in their daily reality, naked and in black and white is like reflecting their soul, because their work also affects them emotionally," he says.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused widespread poverty and job insecurity and the objective of the calendar is to raise funds for NGOs which are fundamental in such dire circumstances.

Four shoots

“We did four shoots and I don't know how many photos I took but these are the results but what's most important is the message: they will be there, wherever and whenever we need them and they'll be organised from the minute they receive the alert until the situation is resolved,” said Gomis

The Calendars can be bought as follows:

Via the Mallorca Sense Fam website at www.mallorcasensefam.org

Via the Mallorca Sense Facebook page

From the solidarity shop at 12 Avinyó street in Son Espanyolet from Monday to Friday, between 10:00 and 13:00

By sending an email with your name and address to mallorcasensefam@gmail.com.

The calendar costs 10 euros and can be paid for via:

CaixaBank: ES52 2100 0972 9902 0030 7062 or

Colonya Caixa Pollença: ES33 2056 0004 4210 0056 2825.

As soon as the money has been received the calendars will be sent by mail.