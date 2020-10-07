Cala Rajada, Majorca. 05-10-2020 Humphrey Carter

Shares:

It’s 27 and sunny in Palma today with a moderate northerly wind and a low of 17.

Estellencs is 24 degrees with hazy sunshine, a strong southerly wind and a low of 17.

It’s 27, sunny and very blustery in Llucmajor with some cloudy intervals and a low of 16 degrees.

Muro is 28 and sunny with a strong northerly wind and an overnight low of 17 degrees.

And it’s sunny, but windy in Esorca with a high of 24 degrees and a low of 15.

Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam in Puerto Soller.