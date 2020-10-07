Car accident in Binissalem. 06-10-2020 Ultima Hora

A driver has been killed in a car accident near Binissalem.

Police say the car went off the road on the MA-13 in the direction of Palma on Tuesday night and rolled several times. The driver was catapulted from the vehicle.

The victim suffered craniocerebral and abdominal trauma, had two respiratory arrests and was in critical condition

The driver was rushed to hospital by SAMU 061 Emergency Personnel, but later died.

The victim has not been named.