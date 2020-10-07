Dentix, Palma. 06-10-2020 Jaume Morey

Shares:

The Dental Group, Dentix has gone bust and the bankruptcy will affect around 6,000 customers in the Balearic Islands, according to the Association of Consumers & Users of the Balearics, or Consubal, although the Government claims it’s closer to 4,000, according to Consum Director General, Felix Alonso.

"The main thing is to avoid damage to thousands of customers in the Islands and it is essential to inform them of their rights so that they can initiate the appropriate claims to recover the money they've invested when the dental clinic presents its bankruptcy, said Consubal’s Spokesperson, Alfonso Rodríguez, who also confirmed that a meeting will be convened in Palma next week with all those affected.

"We have registered 254 complaints from Dentix customers since the end of 2019, said Rodríguez. "Now we have to wait and see which court will process the bankruptcy and appoint trustees,” said Rodríguez.

He added that "treatment at Dentix costs between 3,000 and 6,000 euros on average and treatments are paid for with consumer loans from Dentix, so if all treatments are suspended, it’s logical that customers will stop paying them.

Dentix has more than 350 branches nationwide, but the company has struggled with financial problems since 2018 because of a business model based on strong expansion and consumer credit. After the State of Emergency Dentix reopened some branches including two in Palma and continued treating patients, but mounting debts have forced the company to declare bankruptcy.

Consumer organisations have criticised the Government for not changing the regulations governing dental clinics to protect consumers’ rights; most importantly the requirement of civil liability insurance, so that the risk of closure or bankruptcy would be covered.

Customers in the Balearic Islands have invested between 12 and 18 million euros in Dentix over the last three years.