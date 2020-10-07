News
A view from afar
Residents of Minorca were able to make out the silhouette of Majorca on Monday night.
This photo was taken at sunset from Ciutadella and despite the dim light, visibility was very good and the outline of the coast of Majorca can be clearly seen just above the city skyline.
Majorca can be seen from Minorca and from Catalunya when the atmosphere is clean, especially after heavy rains.
