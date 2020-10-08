Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
It’s mostly sunny in Palma today with a high of 25 degrees, a mild wind and a low of 14.
Calvia is 24 degrees, warm and sunny with a northeasterly breeze and a low of 13.
It’s cloudy in the morning and sunny in the afternoon in Ses Salines with a top temperature of 25 degrees dropping to 15 after dark.
Santa Margalida is 27 and partly sunny, partly cloudy with an overnight low of 14 degrees.
Here’s a peek at the weather a little further up the coast from our webcam in Puerto Alcudia.
It’s a lovely, sunny day in Soller with a high of 26 degrees, a light wind and a low of 15.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.