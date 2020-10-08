A stormy weekend in Majorca. archive photo. 07-10-2020 Pere Bota

Shares:

Another cold front is on its way and temperatures are set to plummet once again.

Aemet’s María José Guerrero is forecasting heavy showers and storms on Saturday afternoon with temperatures unlikely to top 25º.

Sunday will be cold, wet and windy and the mercury is forecast to drop 7º-9º to around 16º-18º which is much lower than the 24º we are used to at this time of year.

Overnight temperatures will slump to around 10º on Sunday, which is 5º below normal and it will be cooler than usual for most of next week.

The wintry weather and lower temperatures will continue on Monday with scattered showers predicted in some places.

Aemet says weather warnings are likely to be issued nearer the time.