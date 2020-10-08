Weather
Weekend Weather forecast
Another cold front is on its way and temperatures are set to plummet once again.
Aemet’s María José Guerrero is forecasting heavy showers and storms on Saturday afternoon with temperatures unlikely to top 25º.
Sunday will be cold, wet and windy and the mercury is forecast to drop 7º-9º to around 16º-18º which is much lower than the 24º we are used to at this time of year.
Overnight temperatures will slump to around 10º on Sunday, which is 5º below normal and it will be cooler than usual for most of next week.
The wintry weather and lower temperatures will continue on Monday with scattered showers predicted in some places.
Aemet says weather warnings are likely to be issued nearer the time.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.