Entertainment
Nobel Prize for Literature
The 77-year-old American poet Louise Glück has been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize for Literature.
"Her unmistakable poetic voice with austere beauty makes individual existence universal,” said the Swedish Academy on Thursday.
The 10 million Swedish kronor Nobel Prize was founded by Albert Nobel, a Swedish Chemist, Engineer and Industrialist who invented dynamite and other powerful explosives.
The Nobel Prize has been awarded for achievements in Science, Literature and Peace since 1901.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.