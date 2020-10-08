Crime
Two Italian women arrested
Two Italian women in their 30’s have been arrested by the National Police for allegedly causing a disturbance on a bus in Palma and assaulting an off-duty Police Officer.
The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 20:30. An off-duty National Police Officer saw two women on a bus that had stopped in the Bons Aires neighbourhood of the city. The driver said he had asked them to leave the vehicle but they refused.
When the Officer identified himself to the woman they agreed to leave the bus, but allegedly hurl abuse at him once they were on the pavement.
When the Policeman called for backup the women allegedly started hitting and pushing the Officer and were detained by a Police Patrol that was deployed to the scene.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.