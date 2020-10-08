Bons Aires arrest, Palma. 06-10-2020 Policía Nacional, Palma

Two Italian women in their 30’s have been arrested by the National Police for allegedly causing a disturbance on a bus in Palma and assaulting an off-duty Police Officer.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 20:30. An off-duty National Police Officer saw two women on a bus that had stopped in the Bons Aires neighbourhood of the city. The driver said he had asked them to leave the vehicle but they refused.

When the Officer identified himself to the woman they agreed to leave the bus, but allegedly hurl abuse at him once they were on the pavement.

When the Policeman called for backup the women allegedly started hitting and pushing the Officer and were detained by a Police Patrol that was deployed to the scene.