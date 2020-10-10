'Llaüt' La Balear. archive photo. 10-10-2020 Emili Colom

Shares:

The Consell de Mallorca has announced that it's organising free trips on the 'llaüt' La Balear from next Wednesday until November.

The boat dates back to 1924, was listed as an asset of cultural interest in 1998 and belongs to the Island Institution.

The trips are for groups of 6-9 people and will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 10:00, according to the Consell de Mallorca press release.

The crew will set sail from the pier in front of La Lonja and sail around the bay of Palma for three hours, providing weather and sea conditions are favourable. Guests will have an opportunity to see the city and its landmarks from a unique location

“The ‘llaüt’ is a jewel of Balearic Maritime Heritage that cannot be stopped,” said Vice-President and Councillor for Sustainability & Environment, Aurora Ribot.

Councillor Ribot says the boat is normally used for school activities at this time of year, but they've been significantly reduced because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We can't pass up the opportunity to remind people that ‘llaüt’ La Balear is available to everyone," she said.

To reserve your place on La Balear call 971 219 847 between 10:00 and 14:00 on weekdays.

The Island Institution has also specified that all guests must wear windbreakers, comfortable, closed shoes and a face mask.