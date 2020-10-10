News
Sail in the Bay of Palma for free
The Consell de Mallorca has announced that it's organising free trips on the 'llaüt' La Balear from next Wednesday until November.
The boat dates back to 1924, was listed as an asset of cultural interest in 1998 and belongs to the Island Institution.
The trips are for groups of 6-9 people and will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 10:00, according to the Consell de Mallorca press release.
The crew will set sail from the pier in front of La Lonja and sail around the bay of Palma for three hours, providing weather and sea conditions are favourable. Guests will have an opportunity to see the city and its landmarks from a unique location
“The ‘llaüt’ is a jewel of Balearic Maritime Heritage that cannot be stopped,” said Vice-President and Councillor for Sustainability & Environment, Aurora Ribot.
Councillor Ribot says the boat is normally used for school activities at this time of year, but they've been significantly reduced because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We can't pass up the opportunity to remind people that ‘llaüt’ La Balear is available to everyone," she said.
To reserve your place on La Balear call 971 219 847 between 10:00 and 14:00 on weekdays.
The Island Institution has also specified that all guests must wear windbreakers, comfortable, closed shoes and a face mask.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.