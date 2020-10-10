Healthcare Professional performing PCR test, Majorca. 09-10-2020 Cati Cladera

Shares:

The Ministry of Health confirmed 119 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, four less than on Friday.

161 people are hospitalised and 39 are in ICU, which is one less than on Friday.

The health service is, in total, attending to 2,903 people in the Balearics, 268 patients have beaten the disease, 25 people have been discharged from hospital and 243 from Primary Care.

4.95% of the 2,415 PCR tests performed in the last 24 hours were positive compared to 4.42% on Friday.

The number of Nursing Home residents with Covid-19 remained static on Saturday at 97, 80 of them have been hospitalised and there were no fatalities.

54 Healthcare Professionals at Nursing Homes tested positive, which is two fewer than Friday.

45 healthcare professionals have contracted coronavirus and 135 are under surveillance.

The Ministry of Health does not update the death toll or the total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic at the weekends.

By Island: there are 93 new infections in Majorca, 132 people have been hospitalised, 37 patients have been admitted to the ICU and 2,096 are receiving Primary Care.

There are 13 new coronavirus cases in Ibiza, 26 people have been hospitalised, 2 patients have been admitted to the ICU and 550 are receiving Primary Care.

There are no new infections in Formentera and 6 people are receiving treatment from UVAC.

There are 13 new Covid-19 cases in Minorca, 3 people have been hospitalised and 41 patients are receiving Primary Care.