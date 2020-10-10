Balearic tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, and president, Francina Armengol during the videoconference. 10-10-2020 Govern de les Illes Balears

Shares:

The Spanish government and the regional governments in the Balearics and the Canaries have agreed a protocol for establishing air corridors with European countries that will involve tests at points of origin and destination when the accumulated incidence of coronavirus cases is greater than 50 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The protocol establishes that people arriving in the Balearics or the Canaries from a foreign destination where the incidence is lower than 50 should not have to undergo a test on arrival at airports. Where it is higher than 50, travellers will need to present a negative test that was carried out, at the maximum, 48 hours before the flight.

Before leaving the islands, all travellers will have to undergo a test 48 hours before the flight. These tests will be at facilities designated by local health authorities and will be free. Any travellers testing positive will not be allowed to fly and will have to go into quarantine. The regional governments will take care of accommodation and other needs and will, if necessary, also cover the costs of health care and hospitalisation.

The national tourism ministry says that a working group involving representatives from the Balearics and the Canaries has established that the two regions have the necessary capacity to deal with tourists who may test positive.

The tourism minister, Reyes Maroto, believes that the protocol will be useful in reaching agreements with foreign governments so as to reactivate the movement of tourists on safe corridors. She adds that the government hopes to be able to extend the protocol to tourist destinations on the mainland.

These corridors will be complementary to recommendations that the EU Council of Ministers is expected to approve next week in order to harmonise epidemiological criteria and rules for travel between EU countries.