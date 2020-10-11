Legal Build. 31-05-2018

MALLORCACARHIRECOMPANY.COM Long term vehicle rental available from just 10 € per day. Call 627-294626.

REDUCED! STOKKE pushchair/ car seat. Looking for the ideal push chair? Complete pushchair to adapt to your newborn in it´s first years with pram cover, Winter suit and an umbrella to shade your baby. Very easy to assemble and the car seat can be transferred directly to your car. Price 495 €. Pop along to Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity shop in San Agustin or call Angela on 609-848622.

GARDENER, POOL MAN, caretaker is looking for work. Experienced. 633-664033.

ARE YOU TROUBLED by someone's drinking? The Al-Anon Family Group may be able to help. If you are concerned about or have been affected by alcohol or drug use by a relative, friend, or someone close to you, please feel free to contact us. Al-Anon has helped many of us find solutions. Perhaps it can help you, too. AlAnonPalmaDeMallorca@gmail.com

SELLING YOUR PROPERTY? Inmobiliaria Lliteras, API registered and established over 30 years, offers home owners a comprehensive and professional service. Our sales team, in- house lawyers and financial experts are at your disposal from listing to post completion. For prompt attention call 607-455350 (and whatsapp), email: inmobiliaria@gestorialliteras.com

BUNYOLA. Superb country property with swimming pool and beautiful views. Legal with Cédula. Home and independent annex. Attractive stone façade, totally renovated maintaining character, and using quality materials. Four bedrooms (possibly fifth), three bathrooms, air conditioning/ heating throughout plus woodburner. Swimming pool with solarium, large garage plus three stables and paddock. 950,000 €. Ref. 9386. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

LEGAL BUILD with Tourist Licence/ Cedula in Costitx. 14,700 m² of land with great open- plan designed home and separate stone guest house. Mains electricity. Possibility to build a swimming pool. 450,000 € Ref. 9443. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

BINIALI (SENCELLES): Immaculate country home with pool and Tourist Licence. Spacious open plan living area with great kitchen. Four bedrooms, 2 large bathrooms, porches and terraces with lovely views. Mains services, central heating, air conditioning, two woodburners. 1,564 m² plot. 550,000 €. Full details ref. 9450. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

NEWLY RENOVATED Majorcan townhouse with a plunge pool and a sleek, modern finish located just 30 seconds from the Pollensa's main square. POL2821 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com

MODERN THREE BEDROOM townhouse with three excellent terraces for sale just 5 minutes from the centre of town of Pollensa. POL20132 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com

EXCELLENT SEMI- DETACHED finca with a picturesque garden and pool, within easy walking distance to town for sale near the town of Pollensa, northern Majorca. POL40535 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com

AMAZING 600 M² contemporary country home with 4 en suite bedrooms, landscaped gardens & heated pool, for sale in the countryside near Pollensa in northern Majorca. POL5746 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com

580 M² MAJORCAN "Casa Senyorial" in need of renovation in a very central location in the historic town of Muro in northern Majorca. MUR20314 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com

DELIGHTFUL four bedroom country house on a plot of 5,500 m² with outstanding countryside views for sale near the village of Selva, Central Majorca. SEL52446 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com

8 SEMI- DETACHED villas to be built with pools, sea views & optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Portocolom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com

GORGEOUS Majorcan country home with chic interiors and great privacy for sale in Es Capdella, less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca. SWOCAP5150 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com

MODERN APARTMENTS for sale in a high quality residential development just 10 minutes from the beach in Santa Ponsa. Prices starting at 375,000 €. SWONSP1983 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com

THREE BEDROOM luxury penthouse of contemporary design with a private rooftop pool and stunning views of the bay of Puerto Andratx. SWOPTA10147 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com

UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.

PAINTING/DECORATING Andrew Green, 32 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.

REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com

WE CLEAR building rubble, garden waste, old furniture etc. Fast reliable service. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es

SOOTY & SWEEP. Chimneys swept, cleaned and installed. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es

TO ALL FRIENDS and customers of Cala Nova Cancer Charity Shop in San Agustin. Just to let you know from Monday 5th October for 1 week only we will be selling all our clothes, shoes and bags for 1 €. We have some amazing clothes and we would like to make as much money as possible for our cancer charities who desperately need help during these uncertain times. Please help us to help them and grab yourself a bargain at the same time. Pop along to see us at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin or contact Angela on 609-848622, open 10am to 2pm Monday to Saturday.

CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com

ALUMINIUM scaffolders for hire. Light, quick and easy to assemble. We deliver and erect. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685.

CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info

AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.

QUALITY RENTAL HOMES available in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes, long term only. Call Nash Homes Portals Nous 971-675969 or see our website for current properties: www.nashhomesmallorca.com

WANTED: Quality rental properties in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes for long term rent only. Call Nash Homes 971-675 969 or email Jacqui info@nashhomesmallorca.com

DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contant Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.