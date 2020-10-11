Majorca. 08-04-2020 EFE

It’s 25 degrees in Palma with a strong northeasterly wind, a mixture of sunshine and showers and a low of 12.

Calvia is wet and windy with a top temperature of 24 degrees falling to 9 overnight.

It’s 18 degrees and raining in Llucmajor with occasional sunny spells and a low of 9.

Muro is 19 with heavy rain, a moderate northeasterly wind and a low of 8 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Alcudia.

And it’s 18 degrees in Deya with intermittent sunshine and showers and an overnight low of 9 degrees.