Good Morning from Majorca
It’s 25 degrees in Palma with a strong northeasterly wind, a mixture of sunshine and showers and a low of 12.
Calvia is wet and windy with a top temperature of 24 degrees falling to 9 overnight.
It’s 18 degrees and raining in Llucmajor with occasional sunny spells and a low of 9.
Muro is 19 with heavy rain, a moderate northeasterly wind and a low of 8 degrees.
Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Alcudia.
And it’s 18 degrees in Deya with intermittent sunshine and showers and an overnight low of 9 degrees.
