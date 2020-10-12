La Playa de Cala Blanca, Andratx. 04-06-2020 Ultima Hora

The sun’s out in Palma today and it’s 21 degrees with an overnight low of 13.

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a top temperature of 20 degrees, a light wind and a low of 11.

It’s a lovely sunny day in Ses Salines with a high of 21, a mild northerly wind and an overnight temperature of 9 degrees.

Alcudia is 22 and sunny with cloudy intervals, a light southerly wind and a low of 11 degrees.

Soller is 21 degrees with lots of sunshine, a southeasterly breeze and a low of 9.

