Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
The sun’s out in Palma today and it’s 21 degrees with an overnight low of 13.
Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a top temperature of 20 degrees, a light wind and a low of 11.
It’s a lovely sunny day in Ses Salines with a high of 21, a mild northerly wind and an overnight temperature of 9 degrees.
Alcudia is 22 and sunny with cloudy intervals, a light southerly wind and a low of 11 degrees.
Soller is 21 degrees with lots of sunshine, a southeasterly breeze and a low of 9.
Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Soller.
