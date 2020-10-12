Crime
Police crackdown in Ibiza
Police in Ibiza are cracking down on people who ignore the coronavirus restrictions.
On Saturday night, 16 young people were sanctioned for not wearing face masks and 4 others were cited for drinking in the street in Carrer de Cas Mut.
On Sunday, 24 people were also sanctioned for not wearing face masks, according to the City Council.
