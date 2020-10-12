Police crackdown in Ibiza. 10-10-2020 Ultima Hora

Police in Ibiza are cracking down on people who ignore the coronavirus restrictions.

On Saturday night, 16 young people were sanctioned for not wearing face masks and 4 others were cited for drinking in the street in Carrer de Cas Mut.

On Sunday, 24 people were also sanctioned for not wearing face masks, according to the City Council.