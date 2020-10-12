Plaza Gomila, Palma. 11-10-2020 Ultima Hora

Shares:

Palma Town Hall says investors are lining up to carry out private projects in El Terreno.

"In five years we will notice a very important change in the area", says Joan Riera, Manager of Urbanisme. The Litoral de Ponent Municipal Plan, which involves a reconversion plan for this area of Palma is already attracting a good number of private projects which are helping to remodel the area.

Earlier this week the Camper group broke ground in its ambitious project which includes the construction of 29 homes and commercial premises.

“The City Council’s initiative to improve the neighbourhood helps to activate private initiative,” claims Riera. “The foundations have been laid for El Terreno to recover. Urban processes have their rhythm and some of the Municipal Projects included in the Litoral de Ponent are already crystallising. There are projects like s’Aigo Dolça sports equipment that are already in the bidding phase or about to start and other preliminary projects, such as the four accesses from between Passeig Marítim and El Terreno are about to go out to tender.”

Preliminary Draft

As for Municipal facilities, Riera mentions that "Zhivago was expropriated and demolished and is now in the preliminary design phase of Municipal facilities for social issues."

After years of degradation the El Terreno neighbourhood of Palma is finally getting a facelift.

“The investment of the Camper group will be a great contribution and will help to reverse the problems created by nightlife in the neighbourhood," says Riera.

Sant Agustí & Cala Major

Within the Integrated Sustainable Urban Development Strategy, or EDUSI, the Ponent Coastal Plan includes the reform of six buildings in Cala Major and Sant Agustí, including the Pullman Building.

The City Council says European ERDF funds will be used to rehabilitate and dignify housing for people in vulnerable situations.