Intensive care unit at Son Llàtzer. 12-10-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

On Monday, the Balearic health ministry reported 107 new positive cases that were based on 1,278 tests. The positive test rate has therefore gone above the five per cent mark to 8.37%, having been just below it on Sunday.

Of the 107 cases, 84 are in Majorca, 17 in Ibiza, and six in Minorca. In Majorca's hospitals there are 152 patients on wards, an increase of fifteen from Sunday. There are 30 in Ibiza and three in Minorca. In intensive care, there are 43 patients in all - 40 in Majorca, two in Ibiza and one in Minorca.

The total number of cases being monitored by the health service - both in and out of hospital - has risen by ten to 2,859; people being monitored at home include active positive cases, suspected cases and those requiring post-recovery attention.

One hundred and twenty-seven people have recovered over the past 24 hours; three of these were in hospital.