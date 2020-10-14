Palma Cathedral, Majorca. 14-10-2020 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Wednesday kicked off with early morning thunderstorms and torrential rain in Mallorca and the weather is forecast to be unsettled for most of the day.

A yellow alert has been issued for 20 litres per m2 of rainfall an hour in some places, according to the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.

Torrential rain is expected across Mallorca and Minorca, particularly in northern, northeastern, southern, the Llevant, inland areas of the island and the Sierra de Tramuntana and a storm alert has been issued for some areas.

The Pitiusas will also be wet, but more stable, with less rainfall than the other islands.

Several people have posted photographs of the weather on Twitter, here's some of them.

Comença el dia amb ruixades i tronades al nord de Balears. No seran les darreres i localment poden ser fortes, més probables a Menorca i nord de Mallorca. pic.twitter.com/13Kh0BaClv — Miquel Salamanca (@MiquelSalamanca) October 14, 2020

On Wednesday morning, 25 litres per m2 of rainfall was recorded in Escorca, 16 in Lluc and 14 in Sa Pobla.

The forecast for Monday afternoon is partly sunny, partly cloudy with scattered showers, storms and hail in some areas.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler, especially overnight and strong winds will batter the island for most of the day.

To check out the weather in Mallorca, Minorca and Ibiza from our webcams in real time, click here.