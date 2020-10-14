Defendant's car. 02-10-2018 Policía Local de Calvia

A man who deliberately ran over a friend after a fight in a bar in Magalluf has been jailed for 18 months.

The judge took into account the fact that the defendant had already paid 9,000 euros in compensation to the victim for injuries caused.

The court heard that the incident happened at around 2:30 on October 2, 2018.

The defendant had an argument with his friend inside a cocktail bar in Carrer Punta Ballena and the fight continued in the street as they headed towards the defendant's grey Seat Ibiza.

The accused got into the car first and when his friend tried to open the passenger door, he reversed the car, pulled out of the square, sped up and ran over the victim in Avinguda de l’Olivera.

The victim hit the front window, was thrown over the top of the car and hit the ground several metres away.

He suffered multiple contusions, lost two teeth and was rushed to Son Espases Hospital for treatment.

Calvia Local Police arrested the driver, who tested positive in a breathalyser test and transported his car by crane to the police station.