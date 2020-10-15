Weather
Your Weather Forecast for Today
It’s 18 degrees and sunny in Palma today with cloudy intervals, a moderate wind and a low of 9.
Calvia is overcast and windy with sunny spells, and a high of 19 dropping to 11 degrees overnight.
It’s 20 degrees in Campos with a 25 kilometre an hour wind, lots of sunshine and a low of 9.
Pollensa is 21 degrees, wet and windy with thunder and lightning throughout the day and an overnight temperature of 10.
It’s a rainy morning in Banyalbufar with afternoon sunshine, and a high of 17 degrees falling to 13 after dark.
Here’s a peek at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Soller.
