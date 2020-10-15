Parc de Levant, Majorca. archive photo. 14-10-2020 Ultima Hora

It’s 18 degrees and sunny in Palma today with cloudy intervals, a moderate wind and a low of 9.

Calvia is overcast and windy with sunny spells, and a high of 19 dropping to 11 degrees overnight.

It’s 20 degrees in Campos with a 25 kilometre an hour wind, lots of sunshine and a low of 9.

Pollensa is 21 degrees, wet and windy with thunder and lightning throughout the day and an overnight temperature of 10.

It’s a rainy morning in Banyalbufar with afternoon sunshine, and a high of 17 degrees falling to 13 after dark.

Here’s a peek at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Soller.