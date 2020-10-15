Entertainment
Children's Entertainment at the Raixa Estate
Every Saturday in October and November, the Raixa estate will host storytelling for children for free.
The event is being organised by the Environmental Education Unit and anyone interested should download a form from the Consell de Mallorca website, fill it in and e-mail it to visitesraixa@conselldemallorca.net who will confirm if there are places available for the dates requested.
Here’s the itinerary for the next three weeks:
On Saturday, October 17 there’s a performance of 'Alícia i els jardins de Raixa' will take place.
On Saturday, October 24 the play ‘Mediterrània' will be staged.
On Saturday, October 31 there’s a performance of 'The Great Struggle Against The Elements’.
Face masks are mandatory for everyone and the recommended age for children is six and upwards.
Watching these performances at the Raixa Estate surrounded by lush gardens and stunning landscapes promises to be a magical experience.
