When the app was launched in July. 13-07-2020 Ajuntament de Palma

The Playas Seguras (Safe Beaches) app that was introduced in Palma in July has received the award for best digital solution for tourism and security at the Digital Tourist 2020 awards in Benidorm.

Palma town hall presented the app, which has information about beach occupancy, social distancing and more, at the second edition of the awards, which are organised by the Ametic digital industry association.

Elena Navarro, Palma's tourism and health councillor, expressed her satisfaction at receiving the award, saying that it was a distinction for a tourist destination based on information and technology, public confidence and responsibility, and the best management of municipal work teams.

The app was developed in "record time" by a Smart City Palma multidisciplinary team drawn from different municipal departments. The director general of Palma's tourism, Maribel González, collected the award on Thursday on behalf of the whole team; the awards are part of the Digital Tourist Congress.

Real-time information is gathered by the app, which demonstrates how technology can be a "common ally" between the town hall administration and responsible citizens. González explained that the app updates beach occupancy information thanks to an integrated technological system and coordination of those in charge of beach surveillance.