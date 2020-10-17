Weather
Saturday's weather in Mallorca
A sunny day across the whole of Mallorca. Occasional cloud in areas, with light to gentle breezes. Overnight lows generally between 12C and 14C; in the mountains down to 10C.
Forecast highs:
Alcudia 21C
Andratx 20C
Calvia 20C
Deya 19C
Palma 20C
Pollensa 22C
Sant Llorenç 21C
Santanyi 21C
