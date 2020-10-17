Sa Calobra, Mallorca

Calm in the Tramuntana; Sa Calobra.

17-10-2020Andrew Ede

A sunny day across the whole of Mallorca. Occasional cloud in areas, with light to gentle breezes. Overnight lows generally between 12C and 14C; in the mountains down to 10C.

Forecast highs:

Alcudia 21C

Andratx 20C

Calvia 20C

Deya 19C

Palma 20C

Pollensa 22C

Sant Llorenç 21C

Santanyi 21C

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.