Calm in the Tramuntana; Sa Calobra. 17-10-2020 Andrew Ede

Shares:

A sunny day across the whole of Mallorca. Occasional cloud in areas, with light to gentle breezes. Overnight lows generally between 12C and 14C; in the mountains down to 10C.

Forecast highs:

Alcudia 21C

Andratx 20C

Calvia 20C

Deya 19C

Palma 20C

Pollensa 22C

Sant Llorenç 21C

Santanyi 21C