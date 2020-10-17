The positive test rate is back up over five per cent. 17-10-2020 Marcial Guillén

The health ministry's Saturday report indicates that there are 144 new positive cases of coronavirus and no more fatalities. The new cases were based on 2,812 tests, giving a positive test rate of 5.12%.

One hundred of the new cases are in Mallorca; there are 31 in Ibiza and 13 in Minorca. Twenty-one more patients have left hospital and a further 168 people have recovered. The number of patients on wards in Mallorca continues to fall. There are 103, thirteen fewer than on Friday. However, there have been increases in Ibiza and Minorca - respectively five more to 33 and one more to five. There are no changes to the numbers of patients in intensive care - 35 Mallorca, two Ibiza, two Minorca.

At municipality level, the five municipalities with the most active cases are Palma (1,207), Ibiza (170), Inca (140), Calvia (111) and Manacor (99). Also above fifty are Marratxi (92), Soller (89), Llucmajor (85), Santa Eulària des Riu (55) and Sant Antoni de Portmany (51); the latter two are in Ibiza.

There are currently six municipalities with no cases - Es Migjorn Gran (Minorca), Escorca, Estellencs, Fornalutx, Petra and Santa Eugènia.