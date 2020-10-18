Puerto Pollensa. 18-10-2020 Andrew Ede

Shares:

A settled pattern of sunny weather with occasional cloud and breezes no stronger than gentle, often calm.

On Monday the breezes will stiffen, and temperatures will rise to highs of 27C on Wednesday and Thursday, combined with fresh southerly breezes. Cloud and possible rain on Friday.

Forecast highs on Sunday:

Alcudia 22C

Andratx 21C

Calvia 22C

Deya 20C

Palma 22C

Pollensa 23C

Sant Llorenç 22C

Santanyi 22C

Overnight lows ranging from 11 to 15C.