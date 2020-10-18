Weather
Sunday's weather in Mallorca
A settled pattern of sunny weather with occasional cloud and breezes no stronger than gentle, often calm.
On Monday the breezes will stiffen, and temperatures will rise to highs of 27C on Wednesday and Thursday, combined with fresh southerly breezes. Cloud and possible rain on Friday.
Forecast highs on Sunday:
Alcudia 22C
Andratx 21C
Calvia 22C
Deya 20C
Palma 22C
Pollensa 23C
Sant Llorenç 22C
Santanyi 22C
Overnight lows ranging from 11 to 15C.
