Migration
Three migrant boats in the Balearics on Sunday
Shortly before 10am on Sunday, the radar surveillance system detected a migrant boat seven miles south of Cabrera. Boats from the Guardia Civil maritime service and the Maritime Safety and Rescue Agency intercepted the "patera", which had thirteen migrants on board.
Earlier on Sunday, seventeen migrants were detained after boats landed in the area of Cala Figueretes, Ibiza and on the Es Mitjorn beach in Formentera.
