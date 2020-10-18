The number of patients in Mallorca's hospitals has risen slightly. 18-10-2020 Conselleria de Salut

Sunday's figures from the health ministry record 104 new positive cases and a positive test rate of 5.05% from a total of 2,059 tests. There has been another death of a care home resident, although the official number of fatalities has not been updated from Friday's 334.

Ninety-two of the new cases are in Mallorca, with six in both Ibiza and Minorca. The number of patients on wards in Mallorca has risen by seven to 110. In Ibiza the number is down one to 32, and in Minorca it remains five. There are no changes to the numbers of patients in intensive care in Mallorca and Minorca (35 and two), but in Ibiza the number has risen by one to three.

Eight more patients have left hospital, and 138 more people have recovered. In total, IB-Salut is attending to 2,504 people. There has been a slight fall in this figure since Friday, when it was 2,563.

The total number of cases in the Balearics since the start of the pandemic is 15,925. The most recent figure for the total number of recoveries is 12,911.