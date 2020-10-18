Police
Palma road accident is suspected case of gender violence
The National Police in Palma are investigating what appeared to be a road accident but which has the hallmarks of a case of gender-based violence.
At 12.40 on Sunday afternoon, a Peugeot 307 with two male occupants ran into two women on a crossing at the junction of the calles Blanquerna and Antoni Marqués. People on nearby bar terraces went to the aid of the women, believing that this was an accident. The women, whose injuries were not serious, were taken to hospital, while Palma police breathalysed the driver and established that the driver was the ex-husband of one of the two women. He is subject to a restraining order.
Because of this, the case was transferred to the National Police.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.