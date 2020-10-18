Palma local police. 18-10-2020

The National Police in Palma are investigating what appeared to be a road accident but which has the hallmarks of a case of gender-based violence.

At 12.40 on Sunday afternoon, a Peugeot 307 with two male occupants ran into two women on a crossing at the junction of the calles Blanquerna and Antoni Marqués. People on nearby bar terraces went to the aid of the women, believing that this was an accident. The women, whose injuries were not serious, were taken to hospital, while Palma police breathalysed the driver and established that the driver was the ex-husband of one of the two women. He is subject to a restraining order.

Because of this, the case was transferred to the National Police.