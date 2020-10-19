Weather
Monday's weather in Mallorca
Given the clear night skies, the early morning lows were down to eight or nine degrees and 2.5C in the mountains. Temperatures rising quickly to give a warm and sunny day with a high of 25C.
Breezes reaching moderate (20 to 25 kph) in the south and strong (40 kph) by the evening in parts of the Tramuntana.
Forecast highs on Monday:
Alcudia 24C
Andratx 22C
Calvia 23C
Deya 22C
Palma 23C
Pollensa 25C
Sant Llorenç 23C
Santanyi 23C
