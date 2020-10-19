Albufera Grand Canal, Mallorca

Albufera Grand Canal, Playa de Muro.

19-10-2020Andrew Ede

Given the clear night skies, the early morning lows were down to eight or nine degrees and 2.5C in the mountains. Temperatures rising quickly to give a warm and sunny day with a high of 25C.

Breezes reaching moderate (20 to 25 kph) in the south and strong (40 kph) by the evening in parts of the Tramuntana.

Forecast highs on Monday:

Alcudia 24C

Andratx 22C

Calvia 23C

Deya 22C

Palma 23C

Pollensa 25C

Sant Llorenç 23C

Santanyi 23C

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.