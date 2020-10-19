Albufera Grand Canal, Playa de Muro. 19-10-2020 Andrew Ede

Given the clear night skies, the early morning lows were down to eight or nine degrees and 2.5C in the mountains. Temperatures rising quickly to give a warm and sunny day with a high of 25C.

Breezes reaching moderate (20 to 25 kph) in the south and strong (40 kph) by the evening in parts of the Tramuntana.

Forecast highs on Monday:

Alcudia 24C

Andratx 22C

Calvia 23C

Deya 22C

Palma 23C

Pollensa 25C

Sant Llorenç 23C

Santanyi 23C