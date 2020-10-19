Finance
Regional financing system will again penalise the Balearics
As has become habitual, the Balearics will next year receive a below average amount under the regional financing distribution system.
The average for the regions will equate to 2,596.34 euros per inhabitant. In the Balearics, this will be 2,522.65 euros. The total will be 2,899.69 million euros.
There are four regions where the per capita financing is lower than the Balearics - Andalusia, Madrid, Murcia and Valencia. In each of these cases, however, the total is higher - Andalusia's 20,835.73 million is the second highest of all behind Catalonia.
The highest amount per capita will be 3,296.45 euros for Cantabria. A majority of regions are above the national average per inhabitant - Aragon, Asturias, Castile and Leon, Castile-La Mancha, Catalonia, Extremadura, Galicia, La Rioja. (The Basque Country and Navarre are excluded from the regional financing system because of their separate and historical arrangements.)
Although the Balearics does not receive the least per inhabitant, it is one of two regions - Madrid is the other - which is most affected by the system. The Balearics and Madrid are net contributors based on their population size, and so while they head the list in terms of contributions by population, they are eleventh and thirteenth when it comes to receiving financing. This discrepancy has long been a complaint of Balearic governments.
Across the political spectrum in the Balearics there is agreement that reform of the financing system should address this imbalance. The current arrangements were meant to have expired in 2014, but neither the Rajoy Partido Popular nor Sánchez PSOE governments have dared to table amendments because of fears of political division.
There are regions which currently have different political complexions to the Balearics that agree with Balearic proposals for reform - Madrid and Murcia, for example. But then are those which are politically similar to the Balearics but disagree, such as Aragon and Asturias.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Dule / Hace about 4 hours
Well, thats what happen when you have regional government that expect to be rewarded for incompetence.
Mark Badoer / Hace about 4 hours
It is funny, as being a socialist, Armengol should applaud this solidarity. But when it comes to their "own" pocket, it is suddenly not so cool anymore, not being able to take from the wealthier.