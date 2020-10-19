Step behind the scenes at the House of Son Amar with owner Margaret Whittiker OBE and see why theatre is so important us as we prepare for our come back in 2021. 18-10-2020 Youtube: Son Amar Dinner Theatre

Margaret Whittaker, owner of Son Amar, the popular nightspot on the outskirts of Palma, gives her backing to fellow Majorca home owner, Andrew Lloyd Webber's campaign to save theatres.

Son Amar is now closed but will re-open in the new year with a new an updated show.