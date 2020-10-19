Health measures were not being observed. 19-10-2020

At the weekend, government inspectors, the National Police and Palma police inspected 28 establishments, raised 82 reports and closed one club.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday morning, the police and the inspectors intervened at a well-known club on the Son Rossinyol estate. There were 200 people inside, drinking and dancing. The club was closed for failing to comply with current health regulations, while other sanctions were raised in respect of, for example, security personnel without accreditation.

A club on Calle Joan Miró in Gomila was also sanctioned for having 44 people inside who were not respecting health measures.

The various reports over the weekend included five for possession of drugs.