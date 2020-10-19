Coronavirus
Balearics coronavirus figures for Monday
The health ministry's Monday report indicates 75 new positive cases from 1,131 tests, giving a positive test rate of 6.63%.
There are 150 patients on hospital wards in the Balearics, three more than on Sunday, and 39 patients in intensive care units (one fewer). Four more patients have left hospital, and 93 more people who were being monitored at home by primary care have recovered.
There has been another death of a care home resident, but the updating of the official number of all fatalities is subject to delay and continues for now to be 334.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.