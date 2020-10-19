Just over a thousand tests in the last reported 24-hour period. 19-10-2020

The health ministry's Monday report indicates 75 new positive cases from 1,131 tests, giving a positive test rate of 6.63%.

There are 150 patients on hospital wards in the Balearics, three more than on Sunday, and 39 patients in intensive care units (one fewer). Four more patients have left hospital, and 93 more people who were being monitored at home by primary care have recovered.

There has been another death of a care home resident, but the updating of the official number of all fatalities is subject to delay and continues for now to be 334.