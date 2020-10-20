Healthcare Professional giving flu jab. 19-10-2020 Pere Bota

The flu vaccination campaign started on Monday and the Health Department aims to immunise at least 75% of the nearly 366,000 people who are considered most at risk in the Balearic Islands by December 4.

262,710 doses of the vaccine are available and people over 65, anyone with chronic diseases, pregnant women and those who’ve given birth in the last six months are at the top of the target list.

Healthcare Professionals, Caregivers, Social Health Centre workers and Rapid Response Service employees such as Firefighters and Police are also a priority and anyone with sequelae of Covid-19 is also included in the target groups this year.

Vaccinations are being carried out at Health Centres which will be open every weekend to facilitate the campaign.

An SMS has been sent to people in risk groups to let them know that the campaign has begun and urging them to make an appointment at their Health Centre by calling 971437079.

If there are any doses left after the December 4 deadline, those who are not in risk groups can request a flu jab.