Health
Record losses in Mallorca's Catering Sector
The Catering Sector has registered record losses this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A new PIMEM-Cátering Association made up of 9 companies that represent 20% of the Sector in the Balearics has been created to look after the interests of a primary group for much of the tourist activities that take place in the Balearic Islands, according to Vice President Antonio Calzada.
"To date the pandemic has caused activity and economic losses of 95%, which could go up if the current situation doesn’t improve,” said Pimem-Cátering Association President Calvache, "and if there’s no improvement from March there will be company closures in our Sector in Mallorca and the other islands.”
Problems
One of the most serious problems has been the generalisation of intrusion in a Sector that has to comply with all health measures, said Calvache, who also criticised the attitude of the Administrations.
"They have acted with improvisation in decision-making and there are events that have been suspended overnight causing multiple losses,” he said.
The Association is calling for Union regularisation and protocols that provide maximum health and safety guarantees.
“Under the current regulations, no infections have been registered at events managed by companies that make up the Association,” explained Calvache, who pointed out that “large catering companies have certain structures and facilities and serve large Regional and International events which require a large upfront investment.”
One of the goals for 2021 is to generate health and business confidence "to avoid further cancellations of events.”
Engine room
"This group of companies is the engine room of many events that are covered by the International press,” said PIMEM President, Jordi Mora, “which are essential for Balearic Tourism and the Economy.”
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.