PIMEM-Cátering Association, Palma. 19-10-2020 Teresa Ayuga

The Catering Sector has registered record losses this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A new PIMEM-Cátering Association made up of 9 companies that represent 20% of the Sector in the Balearics has been created to look after the interests of a primary group for much of the tourist activities that take place in the Balearic Islands, according to Vice President Antonio Calzada.

"To date the pandemic has caused activity and economic losses of 95%, which could go up if the current situation doesn’t improve,” said Pimem-Cátering Association President Calvache, "and if there’s no improvement from March there will be company closures in our Sector in Mallorca and the other islands.”

Problems

One of the most serious problems has been the generalisation of intrusion in a Sector that has to comply with all health measures, said Calvache, who also criticised the attitude of the Administrations.

"They have acted with improvisation in decision-making and there are events that have been suspended overnight causing multiple losses,” he said.

The Association is calling for Union regularisation and protocols that provide maximum health and safety guarantees.

“Under the current regulations, no infections have been registered at events managed by companies that make up the Association,” explained Calvache, who pointed out that “large catering companies have certain structures and facilities and serve large Regional and International events which require a large upfront investment.”

One of the goals for 2021 is to generate health and business confidence "to avoid further cancellations of events.”

Engine room

"This group of companies is the engine room of many events that are covered by the International press,” said PIMEM President, Jordi Mora, “which are essential for Balearic Tourism and the Economy.”