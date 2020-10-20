Sport
Rafa Nadal shows off his other skills in Calvia
Rafa Nadal at the V Hexagonal Circuit Test-Autovidal at the T-Golf & Country Club in Calvia.
Rafa Nadal won the French Open a week past Sunday, but that’s not the only sport that he’s good at.
The world number 2 tennis champion has been showing off his golf skills at the V Hexagonal Circuit Test-Autovidal which was held at the T-Golf & Country Club in Calvia.
Rafa and his uncle Rafael Nadal Homar and two other players made up the Rafa Nadal Academy-Molta Moto team.
Rafa is one of the top golfers in the Balearic Islands and proved that he’s as talented with a golf club as he is with a tennis racket and now has a handicap of +0.3.
