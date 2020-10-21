Weather
Mallorca Weather Forecast for Wednesday
Palma is 26 degrees today with hazy sunshine, a light wind and a low of 17.
Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in the old town.
It’s sunny but blustery in Andratx with a top temperature of 25 falling to 16 degrees overnight.
Campos is 27 degrees with lots of sunshine, a 25 kilometre southerly wind and a low of 16.
It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy and very windy in Muro with a high of 27 degrees dropping to 15 after dark.
Selva is 25 degrees with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres an hour and a low of 13.
Sunshine and 40 kilometre an hour winds are forecast in Deya with a high of 25 degrees and a low of 15.
