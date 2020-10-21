New speed limit enforced in Palma. 20-10-2020 Ultima Hora

Shares:

The new 30 kilometre an hour speed limit is now in force in 90% of streets in Palma.

Palma City Council says 33 information panels will be installed at the main access points to the city over the next two months. 900 traffic signs will also appear on 190 roads where the maximum speed limit is 40 or 50 kilometres an hour.

The maximum speed limits must be respected from Wednesday, but for the time being Local Police say they won’t issue fines whilst people get used to the new rules.

The PP is demanding that the new 30 kilometre an hour signal near the Palacio de Congresos be removed immediately, stressing that it’s right next to a road with a 50 km an hour limit which “will cause confusion and major traffic problems.”