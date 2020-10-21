Guardia Civil at the murder scene in Paguera. 15-10-2020 Michel's

The Guardia Civil have concluded that Habibe Ismail Emin was the victim of an act of gender violence. She was murdered by her ex-partner, Mariano Armillas González, who shot her before turning his rifle on himself and committing suicide in Paguera last Thursday.

This is the second death of a woman because of gender violence in Mallorca in 2020. In July, a Swedish woman died at Son Espases Hospital eight days after having been savagely beaten by her partner.

The government delegate in the Balearics, Aina Calvo, has expressed her strong condemnation, saying that the fight against the scourge of gender violence will continue and that this requires the "essential" involvement of all authorities and every citizen.

So far in 2020, thirty-seven women have been murdered in Spain by their partners or ex-partners. Since 2003, the number is 1,070.

Calvo has issued a reminder of emergency numbers that can be called if anyone has knowledge of a woman being abused - 016 (gender violence line), 091 (National Police), 062 (Guardia Civil) or 112 (general emergencies).