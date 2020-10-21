Cine con Coche in Port Adriano. archive photo. 21-10-2020 Ultima Hora

The 9th edition of the Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival opens this Friday, October 23 and runs until October 29.

The award winning Spanish actress Ángela Molina will receive the Evolution Honorary Award in recognition of her work in the European Film Industry and her latest film, 'Lalla Aïcha' will be shown during the festival.

Film Director, novelist and illustrator, Marjane Satrapi will be presented with the Evolution Vision Award this year and her film ‘Persepolis’ will kick off the festival and her latest movie ‘Radioactive' will be screened in Palma.

Port Adriano is collaborating with the Film Festival again this year and will stage four drive-in screenings in the town’s main square.

Port Adriano organisers say they want to offer people a different way to watch movies.

Audience members must bring their car to be able to tune in to the film and enjoy this fabulous unique drive-in event.

Capacity is limited to 40 cars per session and costs €10 per car and you can buy tickets at www.portadriano.com.

The Port Adriano films are all retro blockbusters which will all be shown in their original language with Spanish subtitles.

Here’s the screening schedule:

Saturday, October 24 at 20:00: 'Persépolis' (2007)

Director: Marjane Satrapi

Saturday, October 24 at 22:00: 'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Sunday, October 25 at 19:00: ‘Trolls’ (2016)

Director: Mike Mitchell

Sunday, October 25 at 21:00: 'Notting Hill' (1999)

Director: Roger Michell

Hundreds of movies from more than 75 countries will be shown during the festival including some in virtual format.

Several famous actors and filmmakers have attended the Festival over the years, including Danny DeVito, Ana de Armas, Mads Mikkelsen, Emma Suarez, Asif Kapadia, Paul Haggis and Guy Nattiv.

There's something for everyone at the Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival, which includes feature films, documentaries, shorts, music videos, International web/tv series and children’s movies.