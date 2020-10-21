Richard Nightingale Goss. archive photo. 21-10-2020 Ultima Hora

Retired Professor, Richard Nightingale Goss is much loved all over Mallorca and especially in the Parish of Porreres, which recently showed its sincere public appreciation for his many years of voluntary work.

Now in his 80's, he has stepped back for health reasons but still keeps in touch with the townspeople.

Many of his neighbours in Porreres have benefited from his help at one time or another and according to the parish publication, “Richard has always been very supportive of the parishes he has lived in."

Richard was born in the United States in the 1930’s but spent most of his childhood in Scotland and studied at Saint Andrews University, where he obtained degrees in English Language, Literature and History, before earning a doctorate in Ethnomusicology.

Music has always been one of his great hobbies and when he moved to Mallorca 20 years ago he was often seen playing ballads and castanets in different parts of the island and he even tried his hand at the traditional Mallorcan dance, ‘ball de bot’.

He’s been a regular volunteer at the Parish Church for years and often plays the organ at religious celebrations.

Those who’ve had the opportunity to meet Richard were very impressed with the octogenarian and have fond memories of time spent with the man who’s made Mallorca his home.

They’ll be joining the rest of Porreres to say: Thank you very much, Richard!