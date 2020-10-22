Son Caliu petrol station, Calvia. 22-10-2020 Google maps

Shares:

An 18 year old Spaniard has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a worker at the Son Caliu petrol station in Calvià.

The victim was reportedly attacked when he tried to stop the defendant robbing the garage and is receiving treatment for his injuries at Son Espases Hospital.

Calvià Local Police were deployed to the scene and eventually tracked down and detained the suspect.